8 Breakfast Foods to Steer Clear Of

Producer: Riya Ashok
Even though they are frequently found on breakfast tables and have a sweet, crunchy texture, most sugary cereals won’t keep you full for very long.
Waffles and pancakes lack fibre and protein while being high in calories and sugar. You won’t feel full for very long on them.
The majority of muffins are produced with oil, sugar, and processed white flour, providing nothing in the way of protein or fibre.
Fruit juice contains nutrients but is not very satisfying due to its high sugar content and lack of the fibre present in whole fruits.
Many yoghurt varieties are highly sweetened, making them less nutritious options.
Bacon, sausage and ham are examples of traditional breakfast meats that are heavily processed. These contain a lot of salt, which could raise blood pressure.