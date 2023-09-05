8 Food Items To Help You Sleep Better At Night

Omega-3 fatty acids: Omega-3 fatty acids are abundant in salmon, a fatty fish that is a great source of these nutrients. Salmon also includes vitamin D, which is important for controlling sleep cycles.
Brazil nuts: Brazil nuts are a fantastic source of selenium, a mineral crucial for thyroid health. Brazil nuts can be useful for your diet because a selenium shortage can cause sleep difficulties.
Leafy Greens: Leafy greens, such as Swiss chard, kale, and spinach, are high in magnesium, a mineral that can aid in muscle relaxation and improve sleep
Turkey: Tryptophan, an amino acid that can aid in promoting relaxation and sleep, is abundant in turkey. Serotonin, a neurotransmitter that controls mood and sleep, is produced from tryptophan.
Cherries: The hormone melatonin, which controls sleep-wake cycles, can be found naturally in cherries. Cherries or tart cherry juice consumption may enhance sleep patterns.
Whole Grains: Complex carbohydrates included in foods like whole oats, quinoa, and brown rice can help control blood sugar levels. Maintaining stable blood sugar levels is crucial for avoiding overnight awakenings.
Greek yoghurt: Greek yoghurt has plenty of protein and calcium. Melatonin is produced in part by calcium, and protein can help keep blood sugar levels stable all night.
Bananas: The potassium content of bananas can aid in preventing muscle cramps at night. They also include vitamin B6, which is essential for serotonin synthesis.