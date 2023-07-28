8 Foods That Can Boost Haemoglobin

Producer: Riya Ashok
Iron-rich foods such as green leafy vegetables, liver, tofu, spinach, eggs, whole grains, pulses, and beans, meat, fish, dry fruits, etc. should be consumed in large quantities.
Increase your intake of sprouts, dried beans, peanuts, bananas, broccoli, liver, and other healthy foods.
Along with being high in protein, carbs, and fibre, pomegranates are also a great source of calcium and iron.
Dates are a good source of iron, which raises blood levels of haemoglobin.
For a healthy blood count, consume beetroot juice daily. Along with folic acid, potassium, and fibre, it also has a significant amount of iron.
Additionally, legumes including lentils, peanuts, peas, and beans can considerably raise haemoglobin levels.
One of the greatest fruits for boosting haemoglobin is watermelon since it contains iron and vitamin C, which improve and speed up the iron absorption process.