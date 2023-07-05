Leafy vegetables such as spinach and cabbage tend to have dirt, bacteria and worms
during monsoon
Due to limited hygiene practices, street food can be easily contaminated and may cause food-borne illness
Raw vegetables and salads may have hidden bacteria during the monsoon season
Pre-cut fruits may not be properly washed or stored, making them prone
to infection
Seafood should be strictly avoided, as seas tend to be rough and the chances of spoilage increases
Deep-fried snacks can be heavy and difficult to digest during rainy season, and may cause bloating issues
Unpasteurized milk and dairy products such as paneer can have harmful bacteria and may lead to food poisoning
Juices prepared by roadside vendors often contain contaminated water, which can lead to waterborne diseases