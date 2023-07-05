Heading 3

8 Foods to Avoid

In Monsoon

Leafy vegetables such as spinach and cabbage tend to have dirt, bacteria and worms
during monsoon

Leafy Vegetables

Due to limited hygiene practices, street food can be easily contaminated and may cause food-borne illness

Street Food

Raw vegetables and salads may have hidden bacteria during the monsoon season

Raw Salads

Pre-cut Fruits

Pre-cut fruits may not be properly washed or stored, making them prone
to infection

Seafood should be strictly avoided, as seas tend to be rough and the chances of spoilage increases

Seafood

Fried Snacks

Deep-fried snacks can be heavy and difficult to digest during rainy season, and may cause bloating issues

Unpasteurized Dairy Products

Unpasteurized milk and dairy products such as paneer can have harmful bacteria and may lead to food poisoning

Roadside Juices

Juices prepared by roadside vendors often contain contaminated water, which can lead to waterborne diseases

