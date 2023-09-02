8 Good Thoughts for September
Producer: Riya Ashok
Accept change and see it as a chance for development and fresh starts.
Every day, take a moment to think about your blessings.
Spend some time unwinding, treating yourself, and recharging your body and mind.
For the upcoming month, make new objectives. Break things down into achievable steps and tenaciously pursue them.
Decide to pick up a new skill in September.
To be mindful and completely appreciate each moment, practise mindfulness.
Recognise the beauty of the natural world around you as the seasons change.
Small deeds of kindness can make a significant difference in the lives of others and make you happy as well.