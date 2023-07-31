8 Gym Looks Of Fitness Icon Malaika Arora
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Consider it a dull day if you do not get to see pictures or videos of Malaika Arora outside her fitness studio, Diva Yoga in Mumbai.
Nobody aces an athleisure look as Malaika does and this right here is the perfect proof.
The actress exuded some serious boss lady vibes here and her fans and followers totally loved it
This simple look is worth taking notes from and look at her acing it.
The bomber jacket is such a chic addition to the look and Malaika definitely pulled it off well.
There’s one thing given and that is the fact that Malaika loves her cap.
The white racer-back and shorts is such a classic gym wear look.
What is commendable is the fact that she loves to re-wear her clothes just like she is repeating the shorts here.