8 Habits For A Healthy Liver

The liver is a vital organ in our body that plays a crucial role in digestion, metabolism, detoxification, and overall health. Adopting healthy habits can help maintain a healthy liver.
Consuming excessive alcohol can damage liver cells and increase the risk of liver disease. To minimize this risk, it’s recommended that men limit their alcohol intake to no more than two drinks per day, while women should have no more than one drink per day.
Avoid processed foods, fried foods, and bakery items. For animal protein, choose more fish, white meat, and cut down on red meat.
Avoid sugar in the form of fructose corn syrup, soft drinks, artificial sweeteners etc. and instead choose natural sweeteners in the form of fruitsor fruit juices without added sugar.
Drinking plenty of water can help flush out toxins and waste products from the liver, which is essential for its proper functioning. Aim for 8 glasses of water daily.
Regular physical activity can help maintain a healthy weight, which is important for liver health. Strive to engage in 150 minutes of physical activity each week.
Chemicals and toxins such as pesticides, solvents, and industrial pollutants can damage the liver. It’s advisable to limit exposure to these substances as much as possible.
Avoid herbal and alterative medicines or supplements; and self-medication especially antibiotics and painkillers as they may lead to liver damage.
Vaccines are available to protect against hepatitis A and B, which can cause liver damage.