8 Health Benefits Of Khichdi
Khichdi or khichadi is an Indian porridge-like blend that is made by cooking rice, green or yellow lentils, turmeric, cumin, butter/ghee and salt in a pre-heated large pot.
Khichdi boosts your energy instantly because of its nutritional values.
Cumin used in khichdi aids in digestion
and provides good gut health.
Turmeric in khichdi has anti-inflammatory properties. It has curcumin which also relieves arthritis pain.
Lentils in khichdi have the ability to lower blood pressure and help prevent various cardiovascular diseases.
Another advantage of eating khichdi is that it is possibly gluten-free.
Lentils used in khichdi can significantly reduce blood sugar levels.
Khichdi is a staple of an Ayurvedic diet and is known to be the perfect detox food.
Khichdi also acts as a perfect night meal which is soft on your tummy.
