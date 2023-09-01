8 Herbs and Spices to Enhance Your Mood

Producer:  Riya Ashok

Increased levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor have been related to curcumin, the main ingredient in turmeric.

The scent of peppermint has been linked to improved alertness and cognitive function.

Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant substances can be found in ginger.

The blood sugar levels that cinnamon may assist control could stabilise energy levels and lessen irritability.

Linalool, a chemical found in basil, has been associated with relaxation and stress reduction.

Given its relaxing properties, lavender is frequently employed. Its scent is believed to offer calming powers.

Rosmarinic acid, a component of rosemary, may have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Saffron contains substances like crocin and safranal that could affect the balance of neurotransmitters and possibly help with mood regulation.