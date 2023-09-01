8 Herbs and Spices to Enhance Your Mood
Producer: Riya Ashok
Increased levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor have been related to curcumin, the main ingredient in turmeric.
The scent of peppermint has been linked to improved alertness and cognitive function.
Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant substances can be found in ginger.
The blood sugar levels that cinnamon may assist control could stabilise energy levels and lessen irritability.
Linalool, a chemical found in basil, has been associated with relaxation and stress reduction.
Given its relaxing properties, lavender is frequently employed. Its scent is believed to offer calming powers.
Rosmarinic acid, a component of rosemary, may have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.
Saffron contains substances like crocin and safranal that could affect the balance of neurotransmitters and possibly help with mood regulation.