8 Herbs And Veggies To Grow At Home

Producer:  Shreeja Bhattacharya

 Basil is a versatile and aromatic herb for culinary use.

Mint is a refreshing herb and easy to grow plant for teas or dishes.

Tomatoes are extremely easy to grow at home and it is good too. 

You can grow a bunch of chives in your home garden too. 

 Spinach is nutrient-rich and great for salads or smoothies so its good to grow it home.

Rosemary is a little expensive, so why not grow it at home?

If you have bigger space which includes a balcony too then grow cucumbers.

Growing thyme is not difficult at all plus it is convenient too. 