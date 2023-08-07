8 Herbs And Veggies To Grow At Home
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Basil is a versatile and aromatic herb for culinary use.
Mint is a refreshing herb and easy to grow plant for teas or dishes.
Tomatoes are extremely easy to grow at home and it is good too.
You can grow a bunch of chives in your home garden too.
Spinach is nutrient-rich and great for salads or smoothies so its good to grow it home.
Rosemary is a little expensive, so why not grow it at home?
If you have bigger space which includes a balcony too then grow cucumbers.
Growing thyme is not difficult at all plus it is convenient too.