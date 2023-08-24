8 Hidden Advantages of Lemon Juice
Lemon juice helps encourage a healthy digestive system by encouraging the liver to produce more bile.
Vitamin C, a potent antioxidant that helps the immune system, is abundant in lemons.
Despite being acidic, lemons once metabolised have an alkalizing impact on the body.
Some people think that drinking water with lemon juice and a tiny bit of honey can help them lose weight.
Lemon juice has inherent preservation qualities due to its high citric acid content.
Insects, particularly mosquitoes, are reported to be repelled by the aroma of lemon.