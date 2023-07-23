8 Homemade Sunscreens To Try
Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Shea Butter Sunscreen
:
Combine 1/4 cup shea butter, 1/4 cup coconut oil, 2 tablespoons zinc oxide, and essential oils (optional). Mix well and store in a container.
Beeswax Sunscreen
: Melt 1/4 cup beeswax pellets, 1/4 cup coconut oil, and 1/4 cup almond oil together. Remove from heat, add 2 tablespoons zinc oxide, and stir. Pour into a container.
Aloe Vera Sunscreen Gel
: Mix 1/2 cup aloe vera gel, 1/4 cup coconut oil, and 2 tablespoons zinc oxide. Add a few drops of vitamin E and essential oils. Blend until smooth.
Olive Oil Sunscreen
: Mix 1/2 cup olive oil, 1/4 cup coconut oil, 1/4 cup beeswax pellets, and 2 tablespoons zinc oxide. Stir well and store in a container.
Raspberry Seed Oil Sunscreen
: Combine 1/4 cup raspberry seed oil, 1/4 cup coconut oil, 1/4 cup shea butter, and 2 tablespoons zinc oxide. Melt together, stir well, and store in a container.
Carrot Seed Oil Sunscreen
: Mix 1/4 cup almond oil, 2 tablespoons shea butter, 2 tablespoons beeswax pellets, and 1 tablespoon carrot seed oil. Add 2 tablespoons zinc oxide and blend.
Coconut Oil Sunscreen
: Mix 1/4 cup coconut oil, 2 tablespoons shea butter, 2 tablespoons zinc oxide, and a few drops of essential oil (e.g., lavender). Store in a glass jar.
Non-Greasy Sunscreen Spray
: Combine 1/4 cup aloe vera gel, 2 tablespoons almond oil, 1 tablespoon avocado oil, 1 tablespoon vitamin E oil, and 1 tablespoon zinc oxide. Pour into a spray bottle.