6 indian Celebs Who Started Their Own Beauty Brands

Deepika Padukone’s 82°E, or Eighty-two East, aims to unite the west and the east and integrate India into the world economy. For everybody who like luxury skin care, it has recently entered the market.
Katrina Kaif, one of the most well-known stars in Bollywood and a name that is synonymous with beauty, launched her own cosmetics line, Kay Beauty, in 2019.
Priyanka Chopra founded her own clean beauty and environmentally conscious haircare line, Anomaly.
The colours of Masaba Gupta’s lipsticks complemented Indian skin tones brilliantly, making them a huge hit with the general public.
Sonakshi Sinha, the most recent person to enter the world of entrepreneurship and depart from traditional beauty products, launched her press-on nail brand called SoEzi.