Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Sujata Singh
8 Indoor Plants That Release Oxygen at Night
To combat indoor pollution, why not stay away from the air purifiers and add a few houseplants instead?
Spider Plant
It doesn’t just produce oxygen, but also flushes out carbon monoxide, formaldehyde and benzene.
Snake Plant
The striking plant produces oxygen and removes formaldehyde from the air.
Peace Lily
The air-cleaning flowering plant helps filter benzene, toluene, formaldehyde and xylene.
Pothos
This is an excellent choice to produce oxygen and clean up formaldehyde from the air.
Weeping Fig
These plants are great air cleaners and help lower levels of trichloroethylene, benzene and formaldehyde.
Philodendron
Easy to grow, they reduce formaldehyde and other VOCs in the air.
Aloe Vera
The multifaceted plant not just procudes oxygen but also help filter out benzene and formaldehyde.
Chrysanthemum
The flowering plant is known to remove benzene from the air through its leaves.