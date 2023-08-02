Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh

8 Indoor Plants That Release Oxygen at Night

To combat indoor pollution, why not stay away from the air purifiers and add a few houseplants instead? 

Spider Plant

It doesn’t just produce oxygen, but also flushes out carbon monoxide, formaldehyde and benzene.

Snake Plant

The striking plant produces oxygen and removes formaldehyde from the air.

Peace Lily

The air-cleaning flowering plant helps filter benzene, toluene, formaldehyde and xylene.

Pothos

This is an excellent choice to produce oxygen and clean up formaldehyde from the air.

Weeping Fig

These plants are great air cleaners and help lower levels of trichloroethylene, benzene and formaldehyde.

Philodendron

Easy to grow, they reduce formaldehyde and other VOCs in the air.

Aloe Vera

The multifaceted plant not just procudes oxygen but also help filter out benzene and formaldehyde.

Chrysanthemum

The flowering plant is known to remove benzene from the air through its leaves.