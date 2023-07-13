8 Insect-eating
Carnivorous Plants
There are almost 700 species of plants that feed on insects.
Native to subtropical wetlands, the Venus Flytrap feeds on insects and arachnids.
Pretty to look at, the Purple Pitcher Plant captures bugs within its trap.
Cobra Lily, also known as California Pitcher plant, has a closed tap where they trap the prey.
The
Yellow Pitcher Plant
traps its prey within its rolled leaves.
The
Monkey Cup plant
produces several digestive enzymes to break the bugs it traps.
The Butterwort plant has sticky hair to lure, trap, and digest the bugs.
The
Alice Sundew plant
produces red flowers, which help in attracting the bugs.
The
Large Floating Bladderwort plant
is an aquatic carnivorous plant that has bladder-like bags to trap their prey.