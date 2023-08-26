8 Motivational Quotes by
Che Guevara
Producer: Riya Ashok
“The true revolutionary is guided by a great feeling of love.”
“Let the world change you and you can change the world.”
“Silence is argument carried out by other means.”
“Many will call me an adventurer, and that I am…only one of a different sort: one who risks his skin to prove his truths.”
“At the risk of seeming ridiculous, let me say that the true revolutionary is guided by great feelings of love.”
“The question is one of fighting the causes and not just the effects. It is better to die on your feet than to live on your knees.”
“The revolution is made through human beings, but individuals must forge their revolutionary spirit day by day.”