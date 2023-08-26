8 Inspirational Quotes by
Fidel Castro
“Men do not shape destiny, Destiny produces the man for the hour.”
“Yoga does things with the human body that defy the imagination.”
“The people respect and believe in men who fulfill their duty.”
“I reached the conclusion long ago that the one last sacrifice I must make for [Cuban] public health is to stop smoking. I haven’t really missed it that much.”
“If someone is responsible, it’s me.”
“Ideas do not need weapons.”
“We will talk and we will help ourselves in a dignified manner in cases of disaster.”
“Defending peace is the duty of all.”