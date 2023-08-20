8 Inspirational Quotes From Momager Kris Jenner

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

It’s not about the destination, it’s about the journey.

You have to really be able to love yourself because if you don’t love yourself, nobody else is going to

Life is about evolving, changing, and growing

You have to have a sense of humor about life to get through it

You never know what the future holds, and you can’t sit around waiting for it

Do what makes your heart sing and never settle for less

You can’t control what other people think, but you can control how you react

Hard work always pays off, and you have to believe in yourself