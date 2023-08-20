8 Inspirational Quotes From Momager Kris Jenner
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
It’s not about the destination, it’s about the journey.
You have to really be able to love yourself because if you don’t love yourself, nobody else is going to
Life is about evolving, changing, and growing
You have to have a sense of humor about life to get through it
You never know what the future holds, and you can’t sit around waiting for it
Do what makes your heart sing and never settle for less
You can’t control what other people think, but you can control how you react
Hard work always pays off, and you have to believe in yourself