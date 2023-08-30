8 Inspiring Quotes by Helen Keller
Producer: Riya Ashok
“The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched – they must be felt with the heart.”
“Character cannot be developed in ease and quiet. Only through experience of trial and suffering can the soul be strengthened, ambition inspired, and success achieved.”
“Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.”
“The only thing worse than being blind is having sight but no vision.”
“Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see the shadows.”
“Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence.”
“Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all.”
“The highest result of education is tolerance.”