Belly fat is one of the most difficult types of fat to lose. Here are some morning routines to help you lose belly fat more quickly.
A tall glass of water with lemon juice added in the morning is a great method to jumpstart your metabolism.
In order to eat mindfully, you must focus entirely on your food, enjoy each bite, and eat slowly. Stay away from devices and enjoy the tastes and textures of your breakfast.
Fibre-rich meals can help you lose weight and specifically target abdominal fat if you eat them at breakfast.