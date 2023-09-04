8 Motivational Quotes by Diego Maradona
Producer: Riya Ashok
It was scored a little bit with the head of Diego and a little with the hand of God.
I worked hard all my life for this. Those who say I don’t deserve anything, that it all came easy, can kiss my arse.
When people succeed, it is because of hard work. Luck has nothing to do with success.
I am black or white, I’ll never be grey in my life.
When you win, you don’t get carried away. But if you go step by step, with confidence, you can go far.
You can say a lot of things about me, but you can never say I don’t take risks.
My mother thinks I am the best. And I was raised to always believe what my mother tells me.
To see the ball, to run after it, makes me the happiest man in the world.
