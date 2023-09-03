8 Natural Cures for Constipation
Producer: Riya Ashok
Increase your intake of high-fiber foods such whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and legumes.
Throughout the day, drink a lot of water to keep your stools soft and simple to pass.
Prunes are a natural laxative, as is prune juice. They have fibre and sorbitol, which might encourage bowel movements.
Constipation is traditionally treated with castor oil. It has laxative and stimulating effects.
Constipation can be relieved by using olive oil to lubricate the colon.
If you struggle to get enough fibre from your diet, think about taking a fibre supplement like methylcellulose or psyllium husk.
Exercise can energise the intestines’ muscles and encourage bowel motions.
In some circumstances, taking probiotic supplements or eating foods with live cultures may help your digestive system function normally and relieve constipation.