8 Natural Mouth Fresheners That Every Kitchen Must Have
Producer: Riya Ashok
After a meal, chewing a few sugar- or uncoated-coated fennel seeds delivers a quick boost of hydration and helps manage foul breath.
Cardamom, one of the most flavorful spices, aids in the battle against oral germs. The spice is packed with a range of nutrients that are good for your health.
A key component of mukhwas, roasted coriander seeds also work well as a natural breath refresher.
Gulkand is a traditional and well-liked sweet preserve made from sugar and fresh rose petals that has been extensively utilised in Ayurveda for its nutritional benefits.
It is praised for its distinctive flavour, which is both refreshing and healthy. Mint leaves can be chewed to lessen foul breath and fight the bacteria that cause it.
Clove is another spice with a distinct aroma and flavour that comes from the flower buds of clove trees. Additionally, it does wonders to freshen your breath.
For individuals looking for a way to combat bad breath, chewing guava leaves can be the ideal mouth refresher.
One of the most widely accessible mouthwashes is holy basil, also called tulsi. The oral cavity can be treated for infections and ulcers by chewing on these leaves.