8 Night and Evening Blooming Flowers
Producer: Riya Ashok
Large, fragrant, white moonflowers bloom throughout the evening and close in the morning.
Night-blooming Jasmine blooms at night with tiny, tubular, greenish-white blossoms that have a strong, sweet scent.
Evening primroses have beautiful yellow or pink flowers that bloom in the late afternoon and evening.
The night phlox is well known for its delicious scent, which intensifies in the evening.
Four O’Clock Flower blossoms often open in the late afternoon or early evening and remain open until morning, the flower is suitably named.
A cactus called Selenicereus grandiflorus produces huge, fragrant, white flowers that bloom at night and fade in the morning.
Additionally called “Dutchman’s Pipe Cactus,” Nightblooming Large, beautiful white flowers that open at night can be found on Cereus.
Nicotiana flowers bloom at night and have a wonderful scent, especially at night.