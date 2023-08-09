8 Photos of Lions Shared by PM Narendra Modi
Producer: Nibandh Vinod Images: Twitter/Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had greeted people on World Lion Day by sharing pictures of Gir National Park, Gujarat’s big cats. Here’s a look.
World Lion Day is celebrated on August 10 to raise awareness about the plight of lions and the need for their conservation.
Lions are the second largest cat species in the world after tigers, and they are also one of the most endangered.
In the past 25 years, the lion population has declined by 40%, and there are only about 20,000 lions left.
Lions are the only cats that live in groups, called prides. A pride can have up to 40 members, but the average pride size is about 15 lions.
Lionesses do most of the hunting. The males will only hunt if the pride is hungry or if the females are unable to hunt.
Lions are the only cats that roar. Their roar can be heard up to 8 kilometers away.
Lions are excellent swimmers. They have been known to swim across rivers and lakes in search of prey.
