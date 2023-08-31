10 Plants That Can Fit and Grow on a Shelf
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Succulents: These drought-resistant plants come in various sizes and shapes, perfect for a shelf display
Spider Plant: Known for its air-purifying qualities, it thrives in containers and hanging baskets
Pothos: A trailing vine that adds a touch of greenery; it’s easy to care for and forgiving
Aloe Vera: With its healing properties, it’s compact and suited for a sunny shelf
Herbs: Small herb pots like basil, mint, and thyme can flourish in well-lit indoor spots
Peace Lily: Its elegant white blooms and low light tolerance make it a great shelf choice
Cactus: These low-maintenance plants come in various sizes and require minimal watering
Snake Plant: Also called the mother-in-law’s tongue, it’s resilient and can thrive in low light conditions.