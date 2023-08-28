8 Plants That Draw Negative Energy
Producer: Riya Ashok
Sage is frequently used in smudging rituals because it is thought to drive away evil spirits and purify areas.
Palo Santo, like sage, is used for smudging and is believed to purify spaces and encourage a pleasant energy.
Despite not being a plant, black tourmaline is a crystal that is frequently used to ward off evil spirits.
Protection and cleansing are connected to rosemary. It is frequently utilised in rituals and natural treatments.
Some people associate the relaxing and purifying effects of lavender with the eradication of negativity.
Basil is sometimes used in rituals or as a herb to ward off bad energy since it is believed to have protective properties.
Aloe vera is sometimes planted at doorways to fend off evil since it is said to have cleansing and protecting properties.
Some people think that using a salt lamp may release negative ions that will balance out positive ions, which are frequently linked to stress and pain.