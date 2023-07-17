Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Aparna Singh
8 Plants That May Bring Negativity In Your House
As per
Feng Shui
, there are several plants that may bring negative energy and bad luck into your lives.
Bonsai plants
, known for their stunted growth, are known to stunt career growth. It is recommended that you plant them outdoors instead of planting them inside.
Tamarind
and myrtle are believed to cause illnesses among family members. In fact, homes shouldn’t be built around these plants.
Cotton plants
are difficult to clean, thus, they are believed to bring bad luck.
Gum Arabic plant is known for its healing properties but is believed to bring bad luck because of its thorns.
Despite its inherent beauty, weeping fig is known to bring negative energy.
The crown of thorns plant
is a great outdoor plant. But its prickly thorns are known to bring ill luck.
Dead plants
bring negative energy by causing bad health.
Fake or
artificial plants
are not advised inside homes, as they collect dust swiftly.