8 Popular  K-beauty Skincare Ingredients For Glass Skin 

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Hyaluronic Acid: Hydrates and plumps skin for a radiant look.

Niacinamide: Evens skin tone and enhances brightness.

Glycolic Acid: Exfoliates for smoother, clearer skin.

Vitamin C: Fades dark spots and promotes radiance.

Snail Mucin: Improves texture and boosts moisture.

Centella Asiatica: Soothes and calms irritated skin.

Ceramides: Strengthens the skin barrier for a dewy glow.

Rosehip Oil: Nourishes and rejuvenates for a glassy finish.