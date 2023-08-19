8 Popular
K-beauty Skincare Ingredients For Glass Skin
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Hyaluronic Acid: Hydrates and plumps skin for a radiant look.
Niacinamide: Evens skin tone and enhances brightness.
Glycolic Acid: Exfoliates for smoother, clearer skin.
Vitamin C: Fades dark spots and promotes radiance.
Snail Mucin: Improves texture and boosts moisture.
Centella Asiatica: Soothes and calms irritated skin.
Ceramides: Strengthens the skin barrier for a dewy glow.
Rosehip Oil: Nourishes and rejuvenates for a glassy finish.