8 Quotes by Robert Frost on Love
Producer: Riya Ashok
“Love is an irresistible desire to be irresistibly desired.”
“Love is an endless act of forgiveness. Forgiveness is the key to action and freedom.”
“Love is the last and most important ingredient in the recipe of life.”
“Love is an alliance of friendship and animal instinct.”
“Love is when you have a really amazing piece of cake, and it’s the very last piece, but you let him have it.”
“Love is an evil word. Turn it backwards/See, see what I mean?”