8 Shades Of Lipstick Every Girl Must Own
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Nude lipsticks have a versatile shade for natural and subtle looks.
A red lipstick will be classic and bold and adds instant glamour to any style.
Pink lipshades add a soft and youthful, perfect for various occasions.
The berry lipstick shade is a rich and flattering for a touch of sophistication.
The brown lipshade is earthy and trendy, ideal for a chic aesthetic.
Peach is a soft and summery, complements many skin tones.
Purple is a bold lip colour and reflects sheer confidence.
