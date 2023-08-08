8 Shades Of Lipstick Every Girl Must Own

Producer:  Shreeja Bhattacharya

Nude lipsticks have a versatile shade for natural and subtle looks.

 A red lipstick will be  classic and bold and adds instant glamour to any style.

Pink lipshades add a soft and youthful, perfect for various occasions.

The berry lipstick shade is a rich and flattering for a touch of sophistication.

You may also like

The brown lipshade is earthy and trendy, ideal for a chic aesthetic.

 Peach is a soft and summery, complements many skin tones.

Purple is a bold lip colour and reflects sheer confidence. 