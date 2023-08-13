8 Signs He Is About To Propose

Producer:  Shreeja Bhattacharya

There is an increased focus on your relationship and future together.

He has a secretive behaviour and is possibly planning a surprise proposal.

There are frequent discussions about commitment and long-term plans.

He has been showing  sudden interest in ring styles and jewellery preferences.

Your partner has been displaying nervousness or excitement when discussing engagements.

 He is planning special dates or trips that seem significant.

Make sure to believe in your gut feeling because they are hardly ever wrong.

There are intense expressions of love and devotion becoming more frequent.