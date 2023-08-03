Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Mohit Bisht
8 Signs You Are In A
Situationship
Being in a situationship is the craze these days. It is like ‘friends with benefits’ but where the boundaries are blurry.
It is crucial to identify the signs of a situationship to avoid being stuck in tricky situations.
There is no label to your relationship. While you may hang out and hook up, you have not defined the
terms of the relationship.
In situationships, there is no consistency. You may meet each regularly at times, and then not hear from them for weeks.
While relationships have milestones, in situationships, there is a feeling of being stuck. If you are looking for something serious, it’s best to walk away.
If you are in a situationship, chances are that you are not part of their social circle. It is just the two of you when you spend time together.
A healthy relationship
shouldn’t stress you out. If your situationship isn’t making you happy, perhaps it’s best to end it.
If your plans are very last-minute and involve texts like ‘You up?’ or ‘Can we meet?’ at odd hours, chances are that you are in a situationship.
In a situationship, neither of you are answerable to each other. So, cancelling each other at any time is not uncommon.
You do not actually go out on dates in a situationship. Yes, you meet regularly but only to get intimate with each other.