8 Signs Your
Relationship Is
Not Working
It is indeed sad when you
start to realise that your
relationship is slowly nearing
a dead end but it is important
to know the signs.
Frequent communication
breakdowns and constant
misunderstandings between
two people often indicate a
troubled relationship.
+
+
+
+ + +
Remember that unresolved
conflicts and the inability
to find resolutions point to
severe relationship issues
and should be addressed.
A lack of trust and constant
suspicion is never beneficial
for a relationship to grow, if
you feel it there must be
something wrong.
Feeling emotionally
disconnected every once
in a while is fair but if it
is happening far too often
then that is not a good sign.
If negativity outweighs positivity
in the relationship you are in, it
may signify an unhealthy
relationship dynamic.
Couples are allowed to have
fundamental differences in
values and goals but if you are
disrespected for your beliefs,
you need to walk out.
Insufficient emotional
support and the absence of
mutual encouragement from
your partner indicate major
relationship dissatisfaction.
Always trust your gut
feeling and inner intuition,
if you feel it in your heart
that it is not working then
actually is not.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More