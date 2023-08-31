10 Small Indoor Plants for Apartment Living
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Snake Plant: Low-maintenance and air-purifying, making it perfect for apartment spaces
ZZ Plant: Thrives in low light and is highly tolerant of neglect
Pothos: Easy to care for and adaptable to different lighting conditions
Succulents: Their variety and petite size make them great for apartment windowsills
Spider Plant: Ideal for hanging baskets or small pots, and it purifies indoor air
Peace Lily: Adds elegance to apartments with its white blooms and thrives in low light
Bamboo Palm: Compact palm that adds a touch of greenery and prefers indirect light
Aloe Vera: Requires minimal care and offers soothing benefits from its gel.