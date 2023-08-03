Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Mohit Bisht
8 Smart Ways To Utilize Used
Teabags
In Your Garden
Don’t throw away your teabags immediately after enjoying your cup of tea. It has several other amazing uses!
Slit open the tea bags and add them to your compost. It not only attracts good bacteria but also adds nitrogen.
Use your old tea bags to brew a weak tea, which can then be used to water plants. It will provide nutrition and keep pests away.
Tear open the tea bags and spread the contents across your garden. They’ll help improve soil structure and increase nitrogen levels.
Several houseplants prefer acidic soil. Open your teabags into the soil, which will lower the pH level and provide nytrition.
Speed up the composting process by adding cool teabags into the heap.
Brewed tea leaves are great as fertilizer as they contain minerals, carbohydrates and other nutirents.
If you have rose plants in your garden, sprinkle the used tea leaves around them and see their amazing growth.
If your garden has a dead or bare spot, keep teabags in them and cover with grass seed. With time, you’ll see a good growth thanks to the moisture from the bags.