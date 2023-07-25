Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh

8 Stunning Destinations That Must Be On Your Bucket List

There are countless breathtaking destinations around the world that can leave you in awe because of their natural beauty and cultural significance. But where should you begin with?

Dashed Trail

Maldives

It is an archipelago of over 1,000 coral islands in the Indian Ocean. Known for its pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and colourful marine life, it is a perfect destination for honeymooners, divers, and beach enthusiasts.

Dashed Trail

Santorini, Greece

It is a picturesque island in the Aegean Sea known for its dramatic cliffside architecture, white-washed buildings, and stunning sunsets. It’s an ideal destination for couples and families seeking a relaxing getaway.

Dashed Trail

Machu Picchu, Peru

It is a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the most significant archaeological sites in the world. The ancient Incan citadel is located in the Cusco region of Peru and is surrounded by breathtaking vistas. 

Dashed Trail

Tamil Nadu, India

Most tourists visit North India to see the Mughal palaces and forts, but significant Hindu temples are located in this southern state, including the vividly coloured Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple and the Meenakshi Temple Complex.

Dashed Trail

Victoria Falls, Zambia/Zimbabwe

One of the world’s largest waterfalls and a UNESCO World Heritage site, it is a breathtaking sight to behold with a misty cloud of spray that can be seen from miles away. 

Dashed Trail

New Zealand

The beaches of New Zealand are peaceful and beautiful, and you can drive along them while listening to the waves. Together with its museums, art galleries, and other heritage sites, the nation is renowned for its adventure sports activities.

Dashed Trail

Petra, Jordan

It is an ancient city carved into the red sandstone cliffs. The UNESCO World Heritage site is one of the most famous archaeological sites in the world. 

Dashed Trail

Paris, France

If you are looking for the best of culture, architecture, food and fashion in one place then Paris is your ideal destination. Apart from the famous Eiffel Tower, it also houses the Arc de Triomphe.

Dashed Trail