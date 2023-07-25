8 Stunning Destinations That Must Be On Your Bucket List

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
It is an archipelago of over 1,000 coral islands in the Indian Ocean. Known for its pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and colourful marine life, it is a perfect destination for honeymooners, divers, and beach enthusiasts.
It is a picturesque island in the Aegean Sea known for its dramatic cliffside architecture, white-washed buildings, and stunning sunsets. It’s an ideal destination for couples and families seeking a relaxing getaway.
It is a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the most significant archaeological sites in the world. The ancient Incan citadel is located in the Cusco region of Peru and is surrounded by breathtaking vistas.
Most tourists visit North India to see the Mughal palaces and forts, but significant Hindu temples are located in this southern state, including the vividly coloured Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple and the Meenakshi Temple Complex.
One of the world’s largest waterfalls and a UNESCO World Heritage site, it is a breathtaking sight to behold with a misty cloud of spray that can be seen from miles away.
The beaches of New Zealand are peaceful and beautiful, and you can drive along them while listening to the waves. Together with its museums, art galleries, and other heritage sites, the nation is renowned for its adventure sports activities.
It is an ancient city carved into the red sandstone cliffs. The UNESCO World Heritage site is one of the most famous archaeological sites in the world.
If you are looking for the best of culture, architecture, food and fashion in one place then Paris is your ideal destination. Apart from the famous Eiffel Tower, it also houses the Arc de Triomphe.