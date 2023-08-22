8 sudha murthy quotes on parenting
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Parenting is about instilling values, not imposing rules
Lead by example, for children learn more from actions than words.
Teach your children empathy, for it’s the foundation of a compassionate world
Give your children roots of tradition and wings of aspiration
Listening to your children is as important as guiding them
Encourage curiosity, for it fuels a lifelong love for learning
Be a friend to your child, but also a guiding light in their journey
Patience and understanding are the pillars of effective parenting