8 sudha murthy quotes on parenting

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Parenting is about instilling values, not imposing rules

Lead by example, for children learn more from actions than words.

Teach your children empathy, for it’s the foundation of a compassionate world

Give your children roots of tradition and wings of aspiration

Listening to your children is as important as guiding them

Encourage curiosity, for it fuels a lifelong love for learning

Be a friend to your child, but also a guiding light in their journey

Patience and understanding are the pillars of effective parenting