Individuals with prediabetes,
diabetes or other medical
conditions that impact blood
sugar levels need to prioritise
healthy eating habits.
With an abundance of fibre
and antioxidants, pumpkin
and pumpkin seeds are
an excellent option for
managing blood sugar levels.
Several studies have
associated consuming berries
with better regulation of
blood sugar levels. Berries are
abundant in fibre, vitamins,
minerals and antioxidants.
Despite the sweetness
of numerous citrus fruits,
scientific studies indicate
that they may aid in
lowering blood sugar levels.
Eggs are a highly nutritious
food item that offers a
concentrated supply of
protein, beneficial fats, vitamins,
minerals and antioxidants.
Avocados are abundant in
healthy fats, fibre, vitamins and
minerals; incorporating them
into meals can lead to better
control of blood sugar levels.
Apples consist of soluble fibre
and plant-based components
such as quercetin, chlorogenic
acid and gallic acid, all of which
can potentially decrease blood
sugar levels.
Incorporating oats and oat
bran into your regular diet
can potentially lead to better
regulation of blood sugar
levels, owing to their elevated
concentration of soluble fibre.
Various studies have associated
the consumption of chia seeds
with reduction in blood sugar
levels and enhancement in
insulin sensitivity.
