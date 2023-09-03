8 Table Manners to Keep In Mind
Producer: Riya Ashok
Avoid using your serviette as a tissue for your nose; instead, use it to wipe your mouth or fingers.
Try to eat at the same rate as your dining mates.
Avoid eating too quickly or slowly during meals as this can be uncomfortable for other people.
Close your mouth while you chew to keep other people from being disturbed.
Talking while your mouth is full can be avoided by taking tiny, manageable nibbles.
Transfer plates to the right (anticlockwise) when passing them to allow others to take servings before you.
Steer clear of contentious or delicate subjects that could cause disagreements or pain.
Put your phone on silent and refrain from using it at the meal. Pay attention to the food and your eating partners.