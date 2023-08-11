8 Things To Do On Independence Day
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Flag Hoisting:
Attend the national flag-raising ceremony
Parades:
Watch or join colorful parades showcasing India’s diversity.
Cultural Events:
Participate in patriotic performances and dances
Sing National Anthem:
Unite in singing the national anthem
Decorate:
Adorn surroundings with tricolor decorations
Watch Films:
Enjoy movies portraying India’s history and struggles
Community Service:
Engage in social initiatives to honor the day
Reflect and Remember:
Remember freedom fighters’ sacrifices and India’s journey