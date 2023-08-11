8 Things To Do On Independence Day

Flag Hoisting: Attend the national flag-raising ceremony

Parades: Watch or join colorful parades showcasing India’s diversity.

Cultural Events: Participate in patriotic performances and dances

Sing National Anthem: Unite in singing the national anthem

Decorate: Adorn surroundings with tricolor decorations

Watch Films: Enjoy movies portraying India’s history and struggles

Community Service: Engage in social initiatives to honor the day

Reflect and Remember: Remember freedom fighters’ sacrifices and India’s journey