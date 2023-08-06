8 Things To Do On Your Solo Trip
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Explore local landmarks and historical sites at your pace.
Try and indulge in authentic cuisine and savour new flavours as much as you can.
Do engage in outdoor activities like hiking or biking trails.
Visit museums, art galleries, or cultural exhibitions.
You can try attending local events or festivals to immerse in the culture.
Wander through local markets and discover unique souvenirs for friends and family.
Relax on serene beaches or unwind in nature’s tranquility.
Always make sure to capture breathtaking scenery through photography or art.