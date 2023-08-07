8 things To Look For When Buying Food
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Freshness:
Check for expiration dates and signs of spoilage.
Appearance:
Choose produce that’s vibrant and free from bruises or blemishes.
Smell:
Opt for foods with a pleasant, natural aroma.
Ingredients:
Read labels for wholesome, recognizable ingredients.
Nutritional Value:
Prioritize foods rich in nutrients and low in additives.
Packaging:
Ensure packaging is intact and properly sealed.
Source:
Prefer locally sourced and sustainable options when available.
Allergens:
Review labels for potential allergens if applicable to you.