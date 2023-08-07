8 things To Look For When Buying Food

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Freshness: Check for expiration dates and signs of spoilage.

Appearance: Choose produce that’s vibrant and free from bruises or blemishes.

Smell: Opt for foods with a pleasant, natural aroma.

Ingredients: Read labels for wholesome, recognizable ingredients.

Nutritional Value: Prioritize foods rich in nutrients and low in additives.

Packaging: Ensure packaging is intact and properly sealed.

Source: Prefer locally sourced and sustainable options when available.

Allergens: Review labels for potential allergens if applicable to you.