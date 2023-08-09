8 Times B’Town Divas Slayed and Nailed the Off-Shoulder Look
Producer: Riya Ashok
Red carpets, runways, and regular fashion scenes have all featured the alluring and classic off-shoulder trend.
Here are 5 skilled and stylish Bollywood diva that nailed the look with their amazing appearances.
As she made her red carpet debut as a presenter for the 95th Academy Awards, Deepika chose a custom off-the-shoulder Louis Vuitton gown with a plunging neckline.
A gorgeous black off-shoulder dress from the racks of luxury label Bottega Veneta was seen on Priyanka Chopra. She appeared to be a vision in this simple black outfit.
In this abstract blue and white dress, Alia Bhatt, a fashion icon in her own right, embraces the off-shoulder trend with a combination of sophisticated and casual vibes.
\While out and about in the city promoting her most recent film, Satya Prem Ki Katha, Kiara looked lovely in her red off-shoulder outfit.
Jahnvi Kapoor displays confidence and flair in an off-the-shoulder orange dress that is accessorised with bold earrings.
The off-shoulder green ruched dress Pooja Hegde is wearing, together with her subtle makeup, highlights both her natural beauty and her fashion-forward sense.
Ananya Panday radiates vitality and charm in her yellow off-the-shoulder dress. She demonstrates the longevity of the off-shoulder trend with her choice of stylish attire.