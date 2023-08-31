8 Tips for a Restful Night’s Sleep
Producer: Riya Ashok
You can reduce weight by going for brisk daily walks, which will also improve your quality of sleep.
The bed ought to encourage sleeping rather than acting as a wakefulness inducer.
An atmosphere that is calm, dark, and cool is ideal. All of these promote the onset of sleep.
Enjoy a nice glass of milk. Take a bath. Try listening to calming music instead before bed.
A heavy meal should not be had two to three hours before bed.
If you do consume something before bed, it shouldn’t be alcohol or sweets.
You can get a better night’s sleep and experience less anxiety during the day by learning how to relax.