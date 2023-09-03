8 Tips for How to Keep Oily Hair
Producer: Riya Ashok
Pick a gentle, sulfate-free shampoo made especially for oily or greasy hair.
Regular hair washing helps get rid of extra oil and prevent buildup.
Focus on completely washing your scalp during shampooing.
When washing your hair, stay away from hot water because it can increase sebum production.
Avoid the scalp area when applying conditioner; instead, focus on the lengths and ends of your hair.
When styling, choose products with mild, water-based compositions.
Instead of vigorously massaging your hair after washing it, gently blot it with a soft, absorbent towel.
Your nutrition and general health may have an impact on how your hair looks.