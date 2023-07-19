8 Tips for Removing Too Much Salt from Food
Producer: Riya Ashok Madayi
Fret not because a few slices of raw potatoes will quickly absorb the excess salt in the food.
One of the easiest methods to cut back on the salt in a recipe is to use milk.
Water will counteract the extra salt and prevent a bad situation from happening to your food.
Lemon juice may be used to both swiftly cover up mistakes and give them a tart edge.
A few teaspoons of yoghurt or malai (fresh cream) can help to reduce an overabundance of salt in a dish.
As you stir in a little flour, the gravy will absorb further salt and rise to the top as you watch.
Little dough balls can be added to the gravy and, like the potatoes, will quickly absorb extra salt.
You can balance out the amount of salt you’ve added by adding a small amount of sugar