8 Tips To Improve Your Lung Health
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Try to quit smoking and avoid exposure to secondhand smoke.
Engage in regular cardiovascular exercises for lung function.
Practice deep breathing exercises to strengthen lung capacity.
Maintain good indoor air quality by ventilating your home and having indoor plants.
You must consume a diet rich in fruits and vegetables for antioxidants.
Stay hydrated to keep the mucus membranes moist.
You can consider getting vaccinated against respiratory infections like flu and pneumonia.
Seek medical advice for lung health assessment and concerns.