8 Tips To Quit Smoking 

Producer:  Shreeja Bhattacharya

You need to set a quit date and stick to it. 

 Seek support from friends, family, or support groups.

You need to replace smoking with healthier habits like exercise or hobbies.

 Use nicotine replacement therapy under medical guidance.

Avoid triggers that make you want to smoke.

 Practice stress management techniques like meditation.

Reward yourself for milestones achieved in quitting journey.

Stay patient and persistent, remember that relapses are part of the process.