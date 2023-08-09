8 Tips To Quit Smoking
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
You need to set a quit date and stick to it.
Seek support from friends, family, or support groups.
You need to replace smoking with healthier habits like exercise or hobbies.
Use nicotine replacement therapy under medical guidance.
You may also like
10 Foods For A Healthier Heart
6 Signs Of Diabetes You Should Know
Avoid triggers that make you want to smoke.
Practice stress management techniques like meditation.
Reward yourself for milestones achieved in quitting journey.
Stay patient and persistent, remember that relapses are part of the process.
NEXT: 7 Skincare Tips For Acne-Prone Skin