8 Tips to Reduce Hair Breakage
Producer: Riya Ashok
Select a gentle shampoo and conditioner that are appropriate for your hair type and are devoid of sulphates.
The use of hairdryers, curling irons, and straighteners at high temperatures can weaken and break hair.
Your hair may become stressed and break if you wear it in tight buns, braids, or ponytails.
Use a wide-tooth comb or a brush with soft bristles to detangle your hair.
Breakage is frequently caused by split ends.
Once a week, use a deep conditioner or hair treatment to give your hair extra moisture and nutrition.
The friction and breakage that might result from sleeping on a cotton pillowcase.
A balanced diet is necessary for good hair.